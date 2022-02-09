Cal Fire crews respond to downed plane at Paradise Airport

PARADISE, Calif. (KTXL) — Cal Fire officials responded to a downed plane at Paradise Airport in Butte County Wednesday morning.

One person had minor injuries, Cal Fire reported.

Two images posted by the fire agency show crews climbing into the small crashed plane. The airplane’s wheels are down and there is visible damage on the wing and front propeller.

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown and authorities have not identified the injured person.

Photo Courtesy: Cal Fire Butte Unit

Photo Courtesy: Cal Fire Butte Unit

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.