YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews are responding to Yuba County after a large amount of smoke was reported.
Cal Fire said the smoke is in Loma Rica near Big Oak Lane and Marysville Road.
This is a developing story.
by: Jose Fabian
Posted:
Updated:
(Photo from Cal Fire)