Cal Fire: El Dorado County vegetation fire burns 20 acres, road closure and evacuation warning in effect

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vegetation fire has burned at least 15 acres Saturday afternoon forcing road closures and an evacuation warning in El Dorado County.

Cal Fire said crews responded to a fire in the brush north of Salmon Falls Bridge in Pilot Hill. Crews report 20 acres burned with 5% percent containment.

The blaze forced the closure of Salmon Falls Road and an evacuation warning for residents between Gallagher road and Salmon Falls Bridge.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

