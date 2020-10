SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters are battling a fire on Pony Brown Road in Sacramento County, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire says the Pony Fire is east of Ione Road and has burned about 20 acres.

Officials are urging people to stay away as the fire burns at a moderate rate of spread toward heavy brush and timber.

Pony Fire Update:

6:30 PM

Fire crews quickly stopped the forward progress of a fire that started in grass but made it’s way into heavy brush and timber at the end of Pony Brown Rd., in Sloughhouse. Crews will be working throughout the evening to maintain control of the fire. pic.twitter.com/mVZuX8CSgU — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) October 4, 2020