Cal Fire: Forward progress of San Joaquin County wildfire stopped

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a wildfire burning just east of Collierville in San Joaquin County.

Cal Fire says the Liberty Fire started just before 3 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Liberty Road and Highway 88.

By 8 p.m., it had burned 89 acres and was 30% contained.

A structure and an outbuilding have been damaged by the flames.

Cal Fire expects crews to mop up hotspots throughout the rest of Wednesday evening.

