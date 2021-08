IONE, Calif (KTXL) — The Ione Fire Department is asking residents for help as Cal Fire prevention officers investigate several fires that started just outside of city limits this past week.

Officials say the three fires were in the Brickyard Road area and near Highway 104 toward Highway 88.

Although the fires were outside city limits, the fire department says the city is at risk due to vegetation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cal Fire at 1-800-468-4408