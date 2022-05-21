VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Solano County Office of Emergency Services put out an evacuation warning turned order on its Facebook page Saturday.

According to Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, local agencies are responding to a 110 acre vegetation fire near Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road.

“Potential threat to life or property. Those requiring extra time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock should leave now,” read the post. “All residences on Pleasant Valley Rd from Quail Canyon Rd north to Hwy 128 and west of Pleasant Valley Rd to the county line (Blue Ridge).”

“5:00 Update-Evacuation Order: Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. 1. All of Quail Canyon Rd2. Pleasants Valley Rd from Quail Canyon north to Hwy 128 and west to the county line.”

