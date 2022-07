NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rices Fire is at 98% containment and full containment is expected within the department’s current operational period, according to CAL FIRE NEU.

CAL FIRE said the fire has burned 904 acres and destroyed 13 structures, including 5 homes.

CAL FIRE said 15 firefighters and 1 civilian have been injured by the fire.

The fire is located near Rices Crossing Road and Cranston Road, south of Dobbins in Nevada County.