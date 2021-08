An air tanker makes a retardant drop over a flank of the River Fire Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 near Taylor Crossing Road in Nevada County, Calif. California’s largest wildfire grew Wednesday while thousands of firefighters prepared for a tougher fight as dangerous weather returns.(Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The River fire has been completely contained, Cal Fire said in a statement Friday evening.



The wildfire began on August 4 near Milk Ranch Road and Bear River Camp Ground Road, burned 2,619 acres and destroyed 142 structures. Four people were injured, including two firefighters.

All evacuation orders have been lifted in Placer County. Some zones within Nevada County remain under an evacuation order.

Final update for the River Fire 100% contained. pic.twitter.com/hQzZbv4ZZM — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 14, 2021