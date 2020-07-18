Cal Fire searching for people seen near grass fire in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Cal Fire and Placer County firefighters are searching for several people in order to question them about a grass fire that occurred Thursday night.

Firefighters say they responded to a fire at Sierra College Boulevard near English Colony Way that was caused by fireworks.

The people being searched for were seen trying to put out the fire but sped away at a high rate of speed before fire crews and officers arrived at the scene, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire and Placer County firefighters are searching for several people in order to question them. (Courtesy: Cal Fire)

“Aerial Fireworks are illegal to use and continue to put our communities at risk,” said Cal Fire in a Facebook post.

Cal Fire says the fire burned about 5 acres.

They are searching for three trucks described as being lifted four-by-fours with flags.

If you have any information, call 530-889-0111.