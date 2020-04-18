CAL FIRE: Small plane crash in Placer County leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) – Firefighters in Placer County are investigating a small plane crash near the Auburn Airport Saturday morning that left one person dead and another injured, according to CAL FIRE officials.

Officials said the small aircraft went down just after 11 a.m. and responders found two passengers inside.

One of the passengers died in the crash while the other sustained minor injuries, officials said.

CAL FIRE said the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

