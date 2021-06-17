Cal Fire unit involved in rollover crash while responding to fire

(KTXL) — Firefighters with Cal Fire were involved in a rollover crash while responding to a fire Thursday evening.

According to Cal Fire NEU, the fire engine was responding to a “spot fire” on Buffalo Road when they crashed on Mount Vernon Road.

How the rollover crash happened is not known.

Officials did not say how many firefighters were involved in the crash or the extent of injuries, but they were taken to a nearby hospital.

The fire engine is currently being removed and will be taken to a facility as part of an investigation.