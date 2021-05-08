Gunnison Fire burns 350 acres north of Chico, 20% contained; sheriff expands evacuation orders

The Latest (Saturday, May 8)
3:57 p.m.
The Gunnison Fire burning off of Mujar and Meridian roads northwest of Chico is at 350 acres and 20% contained.
At 3:10 p.m., the Butte County Sheriff’s Office expanded an immediate evacuation order due to the Gunnison Fire burning north of Chico.
The evacuation order is for all residents living on Munjar Road and all roads off Munjar Road.
At 3:27 p.m., Cal Fire crews say the fire has burned 200 acres among very windy conditions.
Original story below.
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Cal Fire officials in Butte County are working to put out a vegetation fire north of Chico Saturday afternoon.
Cal Fire officials announced at 2:08 p.m. that the fire is burning off Meridian Road and has destroyed about 70 acres.
Fire crews say they are making good progress on containing the blaze.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.