Gunnison Fire burns 350 acres north of Chico, 20% contained; sheriff expands evacuation orders

The Latest (Saturday, May 8)

3:57 p.m.

The Gunnison Fire burning off of Mujar and Meridian roads northwest of Chico is at 350 acres and 20% contained.

#GunnisonFire off Munjar Road and Meridian Road, northwest of Chico in Butte County is 350 acres 20% contained. @CALFIRE_ButteCo

https://t.co/K0THRYsg3o pic.twitter.com/rlijFlYbBR — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) May 8, 2021

At 3:10 p.m., the Butte County Sheriff’s Office expanded an immediate evacuation order due to the Gunnison Fire burning north of Chico.

The evacuation order is for all residents living on Munjar Road and all roads off Munjar Road.

EVACUATION ORDER



5/8/21 3:10 p.m.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is expanding the IMMEDIATE EVACUATION ORDER for residents living on MUNJAR ROAD and ALL ROADS off MUNJAR ROAD due to a fire burning north of Chico.#ButteSheriff #GunnisonFire pic.twitter.com/i0ozm0FDBK — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) May 8, 2021

At 3:27 p.m., Cal Fire crews say the fire has burned 200 acres among very windy conditions.

#GunnisonFire [update] 200 acres. Very windy conditions. pic.twitter.com/ws0EJVgVDj — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) May 8, 2021

Original story below.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Cal Fire officials in Butte County are working to put out a vegetation fire north of Chico Saturday afternoon.

Cal Fire officials announced at 2:08 p.m. that the fire is burning off Meridian Road and has destroyed about 70 acres.

Fire crews say they are making good progress on containing the blaze.

#GunnisonFire [update] Estimated 70 acres of grass. Tankers and ground resources making good progress. pic.twitter.com/Q8ggWnZoov — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) May 8, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates.