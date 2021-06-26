Cal Fire: Vegetation fire burns at least 10 acres in El Dorado County, forces evacuations

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vegetation fire has burned at least 10 acres and forced evacuations in El Dorado County Saturday afternoon.

Cal Fire officials announced at 2 p.m. that the fire is burning off of China Hill Road in Logtown.

The blaze is “burning at a moderate rate of spread,” according to officials, and an unreleased number of structures are threatened.

Fire crews have issued mandatory evacuation orders for Lords Way, Goldorado Trail, Gold County Road and West China Hill Road at Steins Way.

This story is developing.