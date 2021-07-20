Cal Fire: Vegetation fire burns at least 20 acres, forces evacuations in Dobbins

DOBBINS, Calif. (KTXL) – A vegetation fire burned at least 20 acres and forced evacuations in the town of Dobbins Tuesday evening.

Cal Fire officials announced at 5:23 p.m. the fire burned 20 acres on Frenchtown Dobbins Road just east of La Place Lane.

Yuba County officials announced that mandatory evacuations are in place for the following roads:

  • Camper Lane
  • La Place Lane
  • Clark Ranch Road
  • Winther Way
  • Vavassuer Way
  • Chavez Way
  • Brett Way

Cal Fire officials said they are requesting additional resources to help contain the blaze.

This story is developing.

