Cal Fire: Vegetation fire burns at least 20 acres, forces evacuations in Dobbins

DOBBINS, Calif. (KTXL) – A vegetation fire burned at least 20 acres and forced evacuations in the town of Dobbins Tuesday evening.
Cal Fire officials announced at 5:23 p.m. the fire burned 20 acres on Frenchtown Dobbins Road just east of La Place Lane.
Yuba County officials announced that mandatory evacuations are in place for the following roads:
- Camper Lane
- La Place Lane
- Clark Ranch Road
- Winther Way
- Vavassuer Way
- Chavez Way
- Brett Way
Cal Fire officials said they are requesting additional resources to help contain the blaze.
This story is developing.