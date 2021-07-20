Cal Fire: Vegetation fire burns at least 20 acres, forces evacuations in Dobbins

DOBBINS, Calif. (KTXL) – A vegetation fire burned at least 20 acres and forced evacuations in the town of Dobbins Tuesday evening.

Cal Fire officials announced at 5:23 p.m. the fire burned 20 acres on Frenchtown Dobbins Road just east of La Place Lane.

Yuba County officials announced that mandatory evacuations are in place for the following roads:

Camper Lane

La Place Lane

Clark Ranch Road

Winther Way

Vavassuer Way

Chavez Way

Brett Way

Cal Fire officials said they are requesting additional resources to help contain the blaze.

This story is developing.