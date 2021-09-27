Cal Fire: Vegetation fire in Butte County burns 75 acres

The Latest – Monday, Sept. 27

4:25 p.m.

Forward spread on the fire has stopped, Cal Fire said Monday afternoon.

The fire mostly burned within a rice field and stayed inside the boundaries of adjacent roads.

Firefighters will remain in the area mopping up hot spots.

Original story below:

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vegetation fire in Butte County has burned at least 75 acres on Monday, Cal Fire said in a statement.

The fire is burning just off Colusa Highway near Farris Road, outside of Gridley.

Despite strong winds from the south initially increasing its size, Cal Fire said its crews are making “good progress” on the fire.

#FarrisFire(update)Firefighters are making good progress on the fire. Strong winds from the south have pushed the fire to 75 acres. No structures are threatened at this time. pic.twitter.com/5UMbhWFGLV — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) September 27, 2021

No structures are currently threatened.