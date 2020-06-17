Cal Fire: Wildfire burning in Calaveras County

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A wildfire is burning rapidly through an area of Calaveras County, according to Cal Fire.
The Walker Fire is burning just east of Lost City, an unincorporated community west of Angels Camp and north of Copperopolis.
As of Thursday night, Cal Fire reports it had burned at least 1,000 acres.
Views from a Pacific Gas and Electric camera shows a large plume of smoke rising up from the area near Walkers Trail and Hogan Dam roads.
Cal Fire reports no structures are threatened.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.