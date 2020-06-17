Cal Fire: Wildfire burning in Calaveras County

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A wildfire is burning rapidly through an area of Calaveras County, according to Cal Fire.

The Walker Fire is burning just east of Lost City, an unincorporated community west of Angels Camp and north of Copperopolis.

As of Thursday night, Cal Fire reports it had burned at least 1,000 acres.

#WalkerFire is also visible on radar. Here is a 2 hour timelapse. Northwest winds are pushing the smoke plume to the southeast into Tuolumne County. Stay tuned to local officials & @CAL_FIRE for updates on this fire. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/3V8SJVynku — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 17, 2020

Views from a Pacific Gas and Electric camera shows a large plume of smoke rising up from the area near Walkers Trail and Hogan Dam roads.

Cal Fire reports no structures are threatened.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.