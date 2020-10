YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Willow Fire in Yuba County was caused by arson, according to Cal Fire.

Crews responded to the fire around 1 a.m. on Sept. 9, near the community of Dobbins.

Cal Fire said approximately 1,311 acres were burned, and 11 structures were destroyed in the Willow Fire.

Authorities are still searching for the person responsible for starting the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cal Fire Arson Hotline at 1-800-468-4408.