Cal ISO extends statewide Flex Alert

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — California’s power grid operator has extended Wednesday’s statewide Flex Alert because of “hot weather affecting much of California and the West,” according to a release.

A National Weather Service heat advisory stretched down the Central Valley and through inland Southern California, with an excessive heat warning extending eastward across the desert into Nevada.

Good morning, CA! The California ISO has issued a statewide #FlexAlert for today, Sept. 9, from 4-9 p.m. due to above normal temperatures affecting much of the state and West, and tight energy supply. Urging consumers to conserve electricity. Learn more: https://t.co/GslP8IKUsO pic.twitter.com/LAOJkD3glP — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 9, 2021

The California Independent System Operator extended its call for voluntary electricity conservation to 4-9 p.m. Thursday.

Cal ISO also said the alert was extended because of “tight energy supply margins in the market.”

Residents are asked to lower their energy usage between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. due to above-normal temperatures and the expected strain on the power grid.

“During the Flex Alert time period, consumers are asked to lower their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits, and take other voluntary measures that include avoiding the use of major appliances and unnecessary lights,” California ISO said.

Wednesday’s alert ended without any major power outages reported.

The high temperatures are also expected to affect ongoing wildfires in Northern California, such as the Caldor and Dixie fires.

A fire weather watch was issued for Thursday evening through Friday evening in much of the interior of Northern California due to a weather system that is expected to bring a chance of thunderstorms with lightning and erratic gusts.

U.S. Forest Service official Tony Scardina said wildfires are expected to grow with the windy and hot conditions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.