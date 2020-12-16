Cal OES: Small group of patients being treated at Sleep Train Arena field hospital

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Office of Emergency Services said Tuesday there were seven patients being treated at the Sleep Train Arena field hospital in Natomas.

They also said more patients are on the way.

The former home of the Sacramento Kings opened back up as a surge facility last week to help relieve stress on hospitals overwhelmed by the coronavirus.

The facility can accommodate more than 200 patients.

Brian Ferguson with CAL OES told FOX40 the beds in the arena will be used for patients “who are at a low level of acuity.”

“So, that means they may be sick, they may be ill, they may even have COVID, depending on the circumstance. But they’re not sick enough where they’re on a breathing tube or otherwise in an intensive care level,” Ferguson explained.

The 66 beds inside the practice facility will be used first before the rest of the 244 total beds inside Sleep Train Arena are opened up.