Calaveras County animal shelter at capacity after nearly 50 animals rescued from home

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- Nearly 50 animals -- some living in dirty cages -- were seized from a Calaveras County home.

Animals Services rescued dozens of dogs, cats, rabbits and reptiles Friday from Uncle Billy Court after receiving a complaint.

As a result, the Calaveras County animal shelter is now at capacity.

“They found approximately 47 animals in pretty bad living conditions,” said Calaveras County Animal Services Manager Evan Jacobs.

Jacobs told FOX40 they got a complaint about a large number of animals living inside the home.

“When the officers initially got on scene they were hit with a very pungent smell of urine and feces,” Jacobs explained. “And then, further they got into the house, they realized that most of these animals were crated and without food and water, which is also a concern.”

Investigators later discovered the water had been shut off at the home.

The large haul of 24 cats, nine dogs, five rabbits and seven reptiles are putting a burden on the county facility and its resources.

“It puts a very large strain,” Jacobs said. “We only have 21 dog kennels and 34 cat kennels. So when you take in that large amount of seizure, it puts a lot of workload on the staff and the volunteers here.”

Now, the shelter is asking for the community's support. They need donations of cat food, towels and toys for the extra animals.

“We definitely want great outcomes for all these animals that are in our care,” Jacobs said.

Calaveras County Animal Services is still investigating the case, so the animals seized are not available for adoption. But the shelter is offering half-off adoptions of all the available animals to help make room.