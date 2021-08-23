Calaveras County cold case team hopeful DNA analysis can identify exhumed victims of ’80s serial killer duo

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A cold case team out of Calaveras County is working with state investigators to try to identify the victims of a serial killer duo using DNA analysis.

In a release sent out Monday, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said a small group of deputies is working with the California Department of Justice to identify the victims of Charles Ng and Leonard Lake.

Ng, a native of Hong Kong and former U.S. Marine, was found guilty of murdering 11 people, including two infants and several women, in the 1980s, the Washington Post reported on the day of his conviction in 1999. Lake killed himself after he was arrested.

The Washington Post said Ng and Lake’s victims were captured, tortured and raped in a cabin located in the remote foothills of Calaveras County. Charred human bones and a bunker turned into a cell were later uncovered at the cabin.

On Aug. 17, the remains of unidentified victims were exhumed from a crypt in San Andreas in the hopes that modern-day DNA technology can lead cold case investigators to the victims’ families and identities.

California DOJ criminalists and two forensic anthropologists will work to determine the remains’ “viability for DNA analysis.”

“At the conclusion of the analysis, remains will be held as legally necessary, returned to loved ones, or re-interred,” the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office wrote.