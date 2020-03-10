Watch Now
FOX40 News at 5, 6 & 7

Calaveras County declares public health emergency after two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Copperopolis

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COPPEROPOLIS, Calif. (KTXL) – Calaveras County has declared a public health emergency Tuesday after two members of a family in Copperopolis have tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to Calaveras Public Health.

These are the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to officials.

 “With the discovery of these new cases, we may see additional cases of COVID-19 in the community,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer.

One of the confirmed cases was a child who is currently enrolled at Copperopolis Elementary School.

Public health officials are coordinating with local schools on further actions.

Officials said the confirmed COVID-19 members are remaining isolated inside their home and interviews are being conducted to identify other individuals for further testing and monitoring.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Share this story

Trending

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News