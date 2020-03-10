Calaveras County declares public health emergency after two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Copperopolis

COPPEROPOLIS, Calif. (KTXL) – Calaveras County has declared a public health emergency Tuesday after two members of a family in Copperopolis have tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to Calaveras Public Health.

These are the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to officials.

“With the discovery of these new cases, we may see additional cases of COVID-19 in the community,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer.

One of the confirmed cases was a child who is currently enrolled at Copperopolis Elementary School.

Public health officials are coordinating with local schools on further actions.

Officials said the confirmed COVID-19 members are remaining isolated inside their home and interviews are being conducted to identify other individuals for further testing and monitoring.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.