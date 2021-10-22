Calaveras County helps residents get prepared for potential flooding

SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — Storm preparations are underway in Calaveras County, which has a flood watch this weekend.

Filling up sandbags one-by-one, resident Tommy Sage is braving the rain for a friend in need.

“Just putting it around the house as much as we can get, and yeah,” Sage said. “Hoping for the best. My friend’s house is flooding, so she needed some for her house. I told her I would do it so she didn’t have to come out on her birthday.”

With heavy rain forecasted to fall this weekend in the Motherlode, Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services is keeping an eye on potential flooding.

“Currently, we’re concerned with the weather conditions and flooding in the high country as well as the low country. The weather has been very dry. The ground has been very hard, and so, it could potentially runoff and create debris,” said Cameron Bardwell, emergency services coordinator.

Crews have set up 10 sandbag stations for anyone who needs them in the county.

“It’s amazing. I thought we were going to have to go to one of the stores and buy some. My mom actually told me they had it for free here, so it was a huge help to us,” Sage said.

“Public works team, they have strategically placed their crews and materials where they need it throughout the county so that if we do get colder temperatures we’re not fighting snow and chain issues,” Barwell said.

Calaveras OES is on standby, and public works crews — as well as law enforcement — are ready to respond to any emergency.

“All of our partners within the county we have been in contact with within the last 48 hours to make sure that we’re all on the same page and there are no assumptions going on,” Bardwell said.

“We need the water definitely. It’s good for the state and the fire situation, so I’ll take it even though I’ll whine a little bit,” Sage said.

County OES also said, because this is the first significant rain of the season, the roads may be slick, so they’re also warning everyone to drive cautiously.