CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Marijuana plants exceeding $7.2 million in value were seized by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office in July, according to a press release.

On July 12, the sheriff’s office said its marijuana enforcement unit served a search warrant for illegal cultivation in a property on Shalimar Drive near Milton Road in Valley Springs and seized 7,296 growing plants.

According to the sheriff’s office, the marijuana was being cultivated outdoors and inside unpermitted hoop houses and there were piles of refuse and debris on the property.

The sheriff’s office said two people at the property; Yunan Li, 43, and Junjie, 40, both of whom are from Alhambra, were issued citations on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, and possession of marijuana for sale and conspiracy to commit.

According to the sheriff’s office, evidence was collected at the property and the investigation is ongoing.

Other July marijuana busts in Calaveras County

The sheriff’s office had other marijuana busts in July and August, including an unrelated search in Valley Springs on July 12.

A search warrant was served at a residence on Dalee Road off of Highway 26 and deputies seized 465 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $604,000. According to the sheriff’s office, the interior of the residence was converted to facilitate indoor marijuana cultivation.

Electrical wiring hazards were found by deputies and evidence was collected, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Three days later, the sheriff’s office served a search warrant for a property on the 1000 block of Ranch Road in Copperopolis.

At this property, deputies seized 762 growing marijuana plants that were estimated to be valued at over $762,000, the sheriff’s office said. A majority of the marijuana at this property was grown outdoors, however, the sheriff’s office said it’s possible indoor cultivation occurred according to evidence.

Evidence was collected at this site and the investigation is ongoing.

Additional marijuana plants were seized that same day in an unrelated search. The sheriff’s office served a search warrant at a property on the 16000 block of Armstrong Road in Sheep Ranch.

The sheriff’s office said deputies seized 88 plants that are estimated to be valued at over $61,000. Evidence was collected during this search and the investigation is ongoing.

August busts in Calaveras County

On Aug. 3, the sheriff’s office served a warrant at a house on Deer Lane near Stanley Road in West Point.

At this residence, deputies seized 97 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $67,000, and the marijuana was cultivated outdoors, according to the sheriff’s office.

Evidence was also collected at this property and the investigation is ongoing.

In an unrelated search on Aug. 3, the sheriff’s office served a search warrant at a property on Hawver Road in Mokelumne Hill. At this property, deputies seized 623 growing marijuana plants that were estimated to exceed $809,000.

According to the sheriff’s office, several structures on the property had been converted to cultivate marijuana indoors. Deputies found mold and electrical hazards were found at this site, according to the sheriff’s office.

Evidence was collected at this property and the investigation is ongoing.

For anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office encourages them to call its anonymous marijuana tip line at 209-754-6870.