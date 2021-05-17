Calaveras County in need of foster parents

About 424,000 kids are in foster care across this country on any given day, with 55,000 of those in California.

In order for all those them to have a safe place to be, they need families to step up and agree to take them in.

That’s exactly the problem in Calaveras County, according to Sierra Child and Family Services. Kids there need to be placed, but the foster homes to send them to are not materializing.

Amanda Robinson with Sierra Child and Family Services, along with long-term foster parents Katie and John Turnbeaugh, joined Sonseeahray to talk about the need for foster parents.

The Sierra Child and Family Services can be reached online or by phone at 209-257-1244.