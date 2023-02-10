(KTXL) — A middle school in Calaveras County was closed Friday due to staffing shortages, the Calaveras Unified School District announced.

The district said all efforts were made to find substitutes at Toyon Middle School in Valley Springs, but the decision to close was made after needing more staff on campus.

“At this time there will not be enough Toyon Staff to maintain a safe and secure campus for student learning,” Toyon Principal Matt Medellin said in a Facebook post. “I hope that students and staff can rest and recover over the extended weekend.”

The school was supposed to have a dance, but refunds will be made to students following their return on Tuesday, the principal said. According to the school’s academic calendar, Friday was supposed to be a minimum day for students ahead of a three-day weekend.

Students have Monday off for Lincoln’s birthday.

As for learning activities, the district is looking to have the missing day waived, but could make the day before the school year.

“Toyon and CUSD will ask to have this day waived, however, there is a chance that we may have to make-up this day in June. I will keep you informed of that decision,” Medellin said.