Calaveras County now in the least restrictive tier and can reopen

SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — Calaveras County is now one of the nine counties in the state in the yellow tier, the least restrictive reopening tier that signals there’s less risk of spreading COVID-19.

If a county is in that tier, all indoor operations can resume with limited capacity and modifications.

“I know that’s going to help them out,” District 3 County Supervisor Merita Callaway said. “Our businesses have been resilient and creative on the kinds of things they’ve done to stay in business.”

County Health and Human Services Director Kristin Stranger said it’s another step in the right direction.

“In Calaveras, I think as a community, we’ve really come together to do our very best to keep the safety of our of our residents at the forefront,” she said.

Bars, which have largely remained closed, can now reopen indoors and restaurants can increase their capacity from 25% to 50%.

But county officials are warning people that just because they’re now in the yellow tier, that doesn’t mean they’ll stay there in the weeks to come.

“We’re encouraged by our movement to a less restrictive tier, but that doesn’t mean that we’re back to where we were pre-pandemic,” Stranger warned. “And we encourage our community as a whole to remain vigilant.”

Officials say people need to continue wearing masks, stay physically distant and wash their hands frequently.

“We must stay in the yellow, and we need to count on the businesses and the community to help us stay there,” Stranger said.