Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office seizes more than 5,200 plants from 4 illegal marijuana grows

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Within three separate days, Calaveras County’s Marijuana Enforcement Unit seized thousands of marijuana plants at four different illegal grow sites.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said a search warrant was served on May 26 and another on 27. Two warrants were also served on the same day on June 2.

Photo courtesy of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office

In total, the Marijuana Enforcement Unit found and seized more than 5,200 marijuana plants totaling over $3.7 million in Mountain Ranch, Railroad Flat and Mokelumne Hill.

The sheriff’s office said four suspects were issued citations, with one person, 35-year-old Watsonville resident Gabriel Moreno Garcia, arrested on suspicion of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Most of the illegal grow sites had been searched by investigators in past years. At the Railroad Flat site, the sheriff’s office says three people were shot and killed by two brothers in 2015.