Calaveras County warns of possible Public Safety Power Shutoff in some areas

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services says a Public Safety Power Shutoff is possible in some areas starting late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

More than 13,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers would be affected, the county said. The communities of Murphys, Douglas Flat and Vallecito are included.

The county warned residents in affected areas to be prepared to have their power shut off for up to 24 hours.

Click or tap the map to view at full size.

A Public Safety Power Shutoff is when PG&E turns off power to help mitigate fire danger in certain areas. The utility’s equipment has been linked to several deadly wildfires in California over the last several years.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.