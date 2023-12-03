(FOX40.COM) — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested a 40-year-old man in connection to the seizure of 800 pounds of marijuana, a shotgun, three semi-automatic handguns, and one rifle.

Officials said the arrest was made on November 15 on the 400 block of Lakeview Drive in Mountain Ranch, which is about 13 miles east of San Andreas.

According to CCSO, a search warrant was executed by the sheriff’s Marijuana Enforcement Team as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal cultivation in the county.

About 800 pounds of marijuana was seized from a home in Calaveras County, according to the local sheriff’s office. (Image Credit: Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office | X)

During the search, deputies found the marijuana and guns, which allegedly belonged to the 40-year-old man connected to the case.

“The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that while cannabis cultivation is legal in California under certain guidelines, it requires compliance with state and local regulations. Illegal cultivation and distribution activities will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted,” the agency said in a news release.

