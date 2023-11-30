(FOX40.COM) — The Calaveras Consolidated Fire District and the Rio Vista Fire Department shared heartfelt messages across social media after learning about the death of a family member of a fellow firefighter.

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Lilly Butler,” Calaveras Fire wrote in their social media post. “Her father was a former Captain for our Fire District. The Butler family is part of our fire family.”

The California Highway Patrol San Andres station confirmed with FOX40.com that Butler, 17, was killed in a crash on Wednesday in the Valley Springs area.

According to the report, at around 2:44 p.m. officers responded to a collision on SR-26 near Shelton Road, about 10 miles west of central Valley Springs.

Officers determined that Butler collided head on with a wrong way driver.

A 61-year-old man in a Toyota Tundra was heading westbound and moved into the eastbound lane to get around slower moving traffic.

Butler was traveling in the eastbound lane when the man did not return to the westbound lane and collided with Butler’s Nissan Versa, according to CHP.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and officer do not believe that drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the collision.

According to the Rio Vista Fire Department, Butler was the youngest daughter of their Engineer Paramedic Joe Butler.

“Engineer Butler served the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department as Captain prior to his employment with Rio Vista Fire Department and his family is well-known in that community,” the Rio Vista Fire Department wrote in their social media post.

The fire district asked that the family’s privacy be respected during this time and that they will provide more information on the fatal incident as it becomes available.

“We deeply appreciate the support from the surrounding Fire Districts, CAL FIRE, Sheriff, CHP, and American Legion Ambulance for your support,” the fire district continued in their post.