(FOX40.COM) — Calaveras County’s local Habitat for Humanity chapter received what is believed to be the largest non-profit grant in the county’s history with a $10 million grant from CalHome.

According to Habitat for Humanity Calaveras, of the $135 million awarded from CalHome to state agencies and non-profits across California, Habitat Calaveras secured the largest grant.

According to Habitat Calaveras Executive Director Lynne Ayers, the funding will go towards continuing construction of their Eureka Oaks Development in Angel’s Camp.

“These funds will allow us to complete the infrastructure of underground work as well as the streets, sidewalks, and lights and set the scene for the vertical build of single-family homes, condos, and a neighborhood park,” Ayers wrote in a news release.

Eureka Oaks is slated to be the largest workforce housing development project in the history of Angel’s Camp with a total build-out of 107 homes.

The project will include, two, three and four-bedroom homes up to 1,436 square feet and will be governed under a homeowners’ association.

“Due to the advocacy work done by California Habitat, rural counties now have the opportunity to compete and be awarded these funds,” Ayers explained in the news release.

Angel’s Camp is located around 80 miles southeast of Sacramento along California 49 and is the only incorporated city in Calaveras County.