(FOX40.COM) — It has now been two weeks since the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office began their search for traveling nurse Ann Herford, 66, after she was reported missing along Arnold Rim Trail.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office told FOX40.com that while the early sections of the Arnold Rim Trail can be easy it becomes more difficult and sometimes dangerous as you hike further in.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office

Dense forests, drop offs and steep cliffs pose a challenge even for the most experienced hikers and the trail has been known to get people turned around and cause them to lose the trail.

Only a month or two before Herford was reported missing, an experienced mountain biker went missing along the trail for multiple days after he became lost in the surrounding wilderness. He was eventually located by searchers.

The peak of the search saw more than a hundred rescue teams from county, state and federal agencies take part in the search and cover an area of 12 square-miles and created over 2,475 linear miles of search tracks.

Searchers utilized aircraft, K-9 teams, off-highway vehicles and remote operated dive vehicles that have contributed to nearly 4,000 search hours since the start of the rescue effort.

Among the mountainous and challenging terrain, the sheriff’s office said that continuous winter weather, like heavy rain, has impeded search efforts, but has not kept searchers from executing their tasks.

The cold and wet weather also stacks the odds against Herford as the sheriff’s office continue to hope in finding her huddled up somewhere trying to survive the harsh conditions.

Searchers and investigators are still working to piece together what happened the moments before Herford went missing, the sheriff’s office told FOX40.com.

There have been no clear signs if she encountered a wild animal, another person or simply lost her way, as recent rains have washed away any possible tracks and none of Herford belongings have been found in the surrounding wilderness.

The sheriff’s office told FOX40.com that they are searching every possible area that a person could get into and are using real time tracking to log exactly where searchers have already looked.

Although the sheriff’s office has been searching for two weeks and is in the process of planning more search dates, they have no intention of quitting their efforts anytime soon.

The sheriff’s office said that once they are able to layout a new set of missions for searchers and have the necessary resources they will reengage in their rescue efforts.