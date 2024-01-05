(FOX40.COM) — A sickness known as the Feral Hog Virus (Pseudorabies or PRV) was detected in Calaveras County and found by officials to be fatal for cats and dogs.

Pseudorabies is a viral infection known to affect domestic and feral swine, cattle, dogs, cats, sheep, and goats. The virus causes reproductive problems in livestock and deer. In can also cause death in some cases—particularly in exposed cats, dogs, and young or chronically stressed pigs, Calaveras County Public Health. Officials said PRV is not a form of rabies.

The county reported that samples from two feral pigs were taken on Oct. 25, 2023, from two feral pigs. The samples were tested by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Wildlife Services and the results were reported as positive for PRV antibodies on Wednesday.

These samples were reportedly taken within a 10-mile radius of Burson and both pigs were euthanized to prevent further spread. The results marks the first discovery of PRV in Calaveras County.

Transmission

PRV is primarily spread through direct animal-to-animal (nose-to-nose) contact between an infected pig and a noninfected pig or other susceptible species, according to Calaveras County Public Health. Transmission to dogs and cats typically occurs through contact, bite wounds, or the consumption of raw feral pig meat.

Officials said PRV may also spread by breeding. The virus can spread from herd-to-herd and farm-to-farm if present on inanimate objects, such as boots, clothing, feed, trucks, and equipment.

Calaveras County Public Health said “there are limited documented cases of humans contracting Pseudorabies virus (PRV).”