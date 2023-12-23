(FOX40.COM) — A 21-year-old man from San Andreas has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and reckless driving for his role in a road rage incident.

According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, the man attempted to “ram another vehicle off of the road” after a vehicle “swerved at him.”

On Dec. 15, the 21-year-old and a relative were traveling in separate vehicles heading west on Olive Orchard Drive. Sheriffs said that a third vehicle allegedly swerved into their path as they were driving.

After avoiding a crash, the two relatives turned their vehicles around and began to chase the third driver. Deputies said the two vehicles were able to catch up to the third vehicle near the intersection of Highway 26 and Olive Orchard Drive.

At this point, the third driver allegedly started doing donuts in their vehicle around the other two and the chase began again.

All vehicles began to head east on Gardner Lane. Then, the 21-year-old attempted to stop the third driver by getting in front of their vehicle. The third driver attempted to circumnavigate the man when they hit an oncoming truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

The chase ensued once more. The 21-year-old man attempted to stop the third driver one more time, this time choosing to hit the vehicle himself on Baldwin Street.

The third driver eventually pulled into Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department where he and the two other passengers in the vehicle ran into the station, deputies said.

The case remains under investigation, but the 21-year-old was arrested and booked into a Calaveras County jail.