(FOX40.COM) — Two individuals were arrested, and firearms and ammunition were seized during a probation compliance check conducted by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

Calaveras County Probation Department reported that at around 2 p.m. on Monday a compliance check took place in the 200 block of Rose Street in Valley Springs, resulting in the discovery of one rifle, one revolver, and corresponding ammunition inside the residence.

Officials say the occupant, Ronald Lance, 62, of Valley Springs, who is prohibited from possessing both firearms and ammunition, was taken into custody without incident. Upon examining the firearms, it was discovered that the rifle’s serial numbers had been removed unlawfully.

Megan Newman, 32, of Valley Springs, was reportedly found hiding inside the residence during the compliance check and also arrested based on an outstanding warrant related to a probation violation.

Lance and Newman were booked into Calaveras County Jail. Lance was charged with felony illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and altering the serial number. Newman was booked for an outstanding felony warrant.