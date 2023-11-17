(FOX40.COM) — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that they have expanded the search effort for Ann Herford who went missing near Arnold, CA on Wednesday.

Herford, 66, was last seen along the Arnold Rim Trail which stretches 22.8 miles from White Pines Lake to Fullen Road near Murphys.

Several agencies have now joined the sheriff’s office in the search including the:

• California Office of Emergency Service

• California Rescue Dog Association

• Bay Area Mountain Rescue Unit

• Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office

• Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

• Marin County Sheriff’s Office

• Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office

• Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office

• United States Forest Service

• Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue

• California Highway Patrol air divisions

The sheriff’s office is asking those living in the Lakemont subdivision, along the central portion of the trail, to check their properties and outbuildings.

Arnold is located two hours southeast of Sacramento along Highway 4.