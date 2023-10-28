(FOX40.COM) — Three people were cited after they allegedly bought alcohol for a teen who stood outside of a liquor store and solicited buyers, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 6 Calaveras officers and Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Agents and local law enforcement conducted a Shoulder Tap operation which targets adults who purchase alcohol for people under the age of 21. A minor under the direct supervision of law enforcement stands outside of a liquor or convenience store and asks customers to buy them alcohol. The minor also indicates they are underage and cannot buy the alcohol.

Law enforcement says that if an adult agrees to buy alcohol for an underage person, they can be arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor. The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.

“We conduct these operations to keep alcohol out of the hands of our youth,” said ABC Director Joseph McCullough. “By preventing underage drinking we can increase the quality of life in our communities and reduce DUIs.”

Statistics have shown that young people under the age of 21 have a much higher risk of being involved in a crash than older drivers. About 25 percent of fatal crashes involve underage drinking according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Three suspects were cited on Oct. 6 for buying alcoholic beverages to minors. The operation was conducted in Copperopolis.

