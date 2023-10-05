(FOX40.COM) — Three teens were rapidly transported to a Calaveras County hospital after a serious vehicle collision on Sunday, according to Calaveras Consolidated Fire.

On Tuesday, the Tokay High School Football program confirmed that three teens were members of their varsity team and that one of the teens was in critical condition.

“One of our beloved players was visited in the Hospital yesterday by our entire Varsity team, and many members of the entire football program and football family, the football program wrote in a Facebook post. “Our boys have shown so much strength as they are dealing with heavy hearts and praying for the recovery of their brother, who is in critical condition.”

The teens were in a red pickup truck driving home from fishing at Lake Camanche when they crashed into a tree near Burson Road and Carol Lane, near Burson.

The “jaws of life” were used to extract two of the three teens from the truck.

One of the teens was taken by helicopter to an area hospital while the two other teens were taken by ambulance.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.