EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A year after the Caldor Fire sparked, scorching more than 200,000 acres, it has cost California $1.2 billion dollars and ranked as the third largest fire in California last year.

In December, father and son David Smith and Travis Smith were arrested for reckless arson after investigators said that a bullet that they fired hit an object, and the hot fragments fell into the dry grass igniting the fire.

Behind every conversation at Pioneer Park on Saturday afternoon, stood an unspeakable reality of what happened a year ago.

“I’m glad to see everybody, but I really wish it wasn’t under these terms,” Jennifer McKim-Hibbard, a Caldor Fire survivor said.

A year since the Caldor Fire forever changed the lives of many people living in the Grizzly Flats area and beyond.

Chris Sheean was one of them. A year ago he was only left with three days worth of clothes and his family.

“It’s just heartbreaking to realize where we were a year ago and where we are today, we are psychologically damaged,” Chris Sheean said.

Sheenan had bought his first ever home just a month before the fire.

“Fifth week we put the last piece of furniture in, and I sat down and I told my wife, ‘Welcome Home. A week later it burned to the ground,” Sheean said.

Sheen also said he was in a state of shock for several months after what happened.

“It’s eye-opening, it’s heartbreaking,” Sheean said. “Somebody had asked me once how I feel, the day after we lost our house… imagine if you had two twin babies, 6 months old and somebody took them from you.”

Jennifer McKim-Hibbard was also living her dream life until it was taken away.

“The reality is that majority of us lost our homes and this event is all of us to get together.” Jennifer McKin-Hibbard said.

Around 300 people gathered on Saturday afternoon to acknowledge the devastation, but using that as fuel.

“It’s them having hope and seeing there are 11 permits approved right now, for rebuilding,” Scott Telfer, the Executive Director of the West Slope Foundation, “Coming out mingling, being together and just enjoying themselves.”

Having events like these allows survivors to see their neighbors, get supplies, and most importantly allow them to heal.

“This is a huge milestone, we got through a full year,” Jennifer McKin-Hibbard said.

While survivors like Sheean have bought a new home further up the mountain in Grizzly Flats, many others still remain in limbo as the federal government has provided assistance to help rebuild.

While the battle to rebuild remains uphill, survivors are making sure their community is still strong.