California (KTXL) — The National Interagency Fire Center released some record setting numbers on Tuesday, saying that in so far in 2022 the U.S. has had 29,827 wildfires that have burned 2.6 million acres and 96% of them were caused by people.

California is among five other states including, Texas, North Carolina and Florida, with the most human-caused wildfires this year, according to NIFC

CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Staff Chief Gianni Muschetto told FOX40 that 10% of California’s wildfire are connected to arson and that of 149 arson arrests in 2021, 103 were connected to wildfires.

“As we head into the summer months, it is critical for you to be fire safe while enjoying your public lands,” NIFC advised in their new release. “Prevent wildfires by knowing how to safely use outdoor equipment and vehicles and by being aware of any fire restrictions in place that may effect activates like campfires and barbeques.”

According to NIFC, 40 large fires in six states has burned nearly 1.2 million acres this year and more than 6,200 firefighters and support personnel are working on fires across the nation.

Alaska is currently battling 23 wildfires this year that have burned a total of 461,291 acres.

At this same time last year 27,324 fires had burned 951,851 acres.