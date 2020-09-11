California adds another requirement for counties hoping to reopen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s COVID-19 numbers are down significantly but state leaders are working to stop the spread among vulnerable groups.

As counties work to move through the state’s strict four-tiered plan for reopening, another benchmark has been added before counties can move forward.

“Exposure to COVID-19 has exacerbated many of our underlying health inequities,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services.

Health officials are putting their attention on vulnerable groups, older adults, people with underlying health conditions, essential workers, people living with disabilities, communities of color and immigrants.

Cases and deaths are more common in Latino, Black, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders in California.

Counties will need to prove to the state they are narrowing the gap and improving positivity and case rates among all groups.

Health leaders say this will likely require more testing and contact tracing more accessible to those at risk.

“Conditions are achieved where race no longer predicts your outcome,” Ghaly said.

Another potentially vulnerable community are those who have been forced from their homes because of wildfires.

State officials say resources like testing are on standby in the event of an outbreak.

“Certainly, the level of disruption and mixing that happens with evacuations and the response could indeed impact transmission,” Ghaly said.

While juggling a pandemic and series of wildfires, health leaders hope to keep stabilizing the spread of COVID-19.