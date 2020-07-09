California Attorney General releases review of Sacramento Police Department

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In June, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra launched a review of the Vallejo Police Department that was designed to modernize and reform what officers do in Vallejo.

On Wednesday, Becerra released the results of the second similar such review done on police procedures in Sacramento, the second review done in the wake of the killing of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police officers.

In the review’s 104 pages, the attorney general points out multiple changes that could serve to build the public trust.

The trust was severely damaged between the community and the Sacramento Police Department after Sacramento officers mistook Clark’s cell phone for a gun and shot him to death in his grandmother’s backyard.

Becerra’s report indicates that Sacramento police should, in writing, prohibit the kind of carotid hold that was heavily criticized across the country after an officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck, killing him in Minnesota.

Sacramento officials announced it was suspending the hold in June, 12 days after Floyd’s death.

The attorney general also recommends that the department make de-escalation an affirmative duty of an officer and that it be emphasized in all use-of-force training.

“You want to make sure you’re hiring the best and if you’re hiring the best you can avoid some of the problems, some of those worst problems,” Becerra told FOX40. “And so the hiring practices, the retention practices, the training practices, we talk about making sure fellow officers don’t allow misconduct to occur in plain sight, you got to train for that right? You want to avoid the habits that might be bad, that allow officers, as we saw with George Floyd, neglect their duty. And so, I think those that go towards making sure that we’re hiring the best and that they’re trained the best, using those best practices, many of which we outline in our two reports, I believe are crucial if you want to move forward in the 21st century.”

Becerra’s first review of the Sacramento Police Department was completed 18 months ago.

Of the 66 recommendations in that report, officers told FOX40 59 have been implemented, two partially implemented and four are still in progress.

“The Sacramento Police Department is always looking for ways to improve training policies to ensure the safety of our community, officers and professional staff. As these new recommendations are reviewed and implemented, our department is committed to transparency, just as we were with the phase 1 recommendations,” said Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.