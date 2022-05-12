SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Bounty hunting in California could change as they may be required to hold a license following the approval of Assembly Bill 2043 by the Appropriations Committee.

Putting this bill forward is Los Angeles Assembly member Reggie Jones-Sawyer.

Under current state law bail agent licenses, bail permittee licenses, and bail solicitor licenses are required, but not for fugitive recovery agents.

This bill would require that a surety bond of $1,000 and policy liability insurance with minimum limits of $1,000,000 are filed with the Insurance Commissioner.

A sponsor of the bill is Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara.

The Insurance Commissioner oversees the approval and renewal of these licenses and would do the same for fugitive recovery agents under the new law.

The bill would also require that a 40-hour power of arrest course also be completed by fugitive recovery agents along with already required 20 hours classroom education of the duties and responsibilities of a bail licensee.

The bill would also prohibit persons convicted of a felony from a bail fugitive recovery agent and a bail licensee.