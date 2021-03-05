California calls for volunteers to speed up COVID-19 vaccine rollout

(KTXL) — California launched a new campaign Friday to help get more residents the COVID-19 vaccine.

The campaign calls for Californians to volunteer in order to get the vaccine to communities most impacted by the coronavirus.

“The quickest way to ensure the safety of Californians is by increasing our state’s vaccination abilities, and My Turn – Volunteer will provide the volunteer resources needed to quickly vaccinate all Californians in our fight against COVID-19,” said Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday in a news release.

But volunteering isn’t the only way to help the state’s vaccination effort, according to California Volunteers.

Residents can also “help educate friends and family with vaccine facts” and offer to help schedule their neighbors who are eligible to make a vaccine appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov or drive them to the vaccination site.”

California Volunteers is partnering with AmeriCorps for their campaign and has requested about $850,000 in grants.

The money would fund “vaccination volunteer hubs that will manage the vetting and training for volunteers.”

“I encourage all Californians to join the My Turn – Volunteer effort in service to their community and together we can reach the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

The latest campaign comes after Newsom’s administration announced it would start dedicating 40% of its vaccine supply to those eligible living in the most vulnerable ZIP codes.

Those who want to volunteer can sign up at MyTurnVolunteer.ca.gov.