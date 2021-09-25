California Capital Airshow flies high on Saturday with stunts, displays

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Capital Airshow did not disappoint on Saturday, as thousands of people gathered to watch the show in the sky.

The airshow at Mather Airport made it’s return after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

For father-and-son duo C.C. and Hunter Morse, this year’s airshow was everything they hoped it would be.

“This is so cool — really neat,” C.C. Morse said. “Oh, it’s been a blast!”

And after seeing the Jelly Belly stunt plane do what seemed impossible — land on a moving truck — Hunter, 10, said it’s his favorite performance.

“I thought he was going to go off the front end,” Hunter said. “I thought that was pretty impossible to do.”

Angela Terry, director of operations for the airshow believes the event is a welcome return to normal for many people.

“I think we’re all looking for some sense of normalcy and I think every September we have an airshow — and to be able to bring that back, I think that’s bringing a lot of joy to our community,” Terry said.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Cameron Potts got a chance to show-off the largest plane in the U.S. armed forces’ arsenal — the C-5 “Galaxy” strategic transport aircraft — right here on the ground.

“We can actually load the aircraft and unload the aircraft through the front and the back of the aircraft,” Potts said.

Based at Travis Air Force Base, Potts said it’s an honor to be able to fly in a plane like this.

“It’s awesome,” Potts said. “It’s like flying a giant house which is a very rare opportunity most people don’t get.”

Being in the presence of Capt. Potts, and seeing all the aircraft on the ground and in the air, Hunter said he’s determined to one day be able to fly in the airshow himself.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time, flying the helicopters and the jets.” Hunter said. “That’s always my biggest dream.”

Sunday will be the last day for this year’s California Capital Airshow.

Want to buy tickets? Tap or click here to purchase. Tickets are only available online.