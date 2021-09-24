Watch Live: California Capital Airshow takes off today at Mather Airport

The wait is finally over; it is the first day of the California Capital Airshow.

Friday through Sunday, aircraft like the USAF Thunderbirds and the Canadian Snowbirds will fly across our skies, honoring veterans and giving back to the community.

Here’s what spectators can expect Friday:

Thunderbirds – “Bringing the rock and roll to the airshow! The Ambassadors in blue demonstrate a clear example of America’s air power – flying six F-16 Fight Falcons for fans of all ages.”

– “Bringing the rock and roll to the airshow! The Ambassadors in blue demonstrate a clear example of America’s air power – flying six F-16 Fight Falcons for fans of all ages.” Travis AFB – “Look up to see a 3-ship flight of some of the largest aircraft in America’s inventory – C-5M Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III and KC-10A Extender.”

– “Look up to see a 3-ship flight of some of the largest aircraft in America’s inventory – C-5M Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III and KC-10A Extender.” Beale AFB Surveillance Specialists – “Keep a sharp eye out for a unique formation consisting of a U-2 Dragon Lady and two black and red T-38 Talons.”

– “Keep a sharp eye out for a unique formation consisting of a U-2 Dragon Lady and two black and red T-38 Talons.” F-18 Super Hornet Tactical Demo from U.S. Navy Lemoore – “As the workhorse of Naval Aviation and the tip of the spear supporting aircraft carrier operations, this ‘Rhino’ has been securing our seas for decades.”

– “As the workhorse of Naval Aviation and the tip of the spear supporting aircraft carrier operations, this ‘Rhino’ has been securing our seas for decades.” USAF F-35 Lightning II – “When Major Kristin “BEO” Wolfe climbs into the F-35, she’s strapping into the centerpiece of 21 st century global security. You’re going to see and feel the power and maneuverability of America’s finest front-line fighter jet.”

– “When Major Kristin “BEO” Wolfe climbs into the F-35, she’s strapping into the centerpiece of 21 century global security. You’re going to see and feel the power and maneuverability of America’s finest front-line fighter jet.” Air Force Heritage Flight – “The formation flight of the iconic Lockheed WWII P-38 Lightning and the modern Lockheed F-35 Lightning II serves not only as a dramatic display of our nation’s air power history, but also as a living memorial to the men and women who have served or are serving in the United States Air Force.”

