California Capital Airshow takes off with Thunderbirds, antique planes

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s an aerial spectacle that needs to be experienced.

Friday’s demonstrations at Mather Airport are only considered practice for the weekend’s main show, but spectators still saw a range of both top-of-the-line fighter jets and unique antique aircraft.

“We have never had two U-2s here before and all the T-38s. And again, it is the crews that come with them and it’s great to look up into the sky, but what is so magical about this show on Saturday and Sunday is what’s on the ground,” said Darcy Brewer, Executive Director of the California Capital Airshow.

Friday also added another new event this year: tailgating.

“I love jets, I love the sound, I love the feel — this is great, man,” Edmund Gearhart said, who’s attending the drive-in show.

Over 2,000 cars showed up for Friday’s demonstration.

“Glad they decided to have the tailgate airshow, said Michael Kilgore, also watching from their car seat. “You can come see all the big airplanes and get all the noise and thunder that we want without having to experience the static displays and the crowds.”

It’s a chance to be close to family and friends before putting on the walking shoes for the full runway experience on Saturday and Sunday.

Want to buy tickets? Click or tap here. Tickets can only be purchased online.