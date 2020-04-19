California converts Sleep Train Arena into field hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A crowd of Sacramento Kings fans used to line the entrance of Sleep Train Arena in Natomas, but now instead of metal detectors, there’s a health screening station.

“As you can see we are still in the process we have these wonderful new beds and we have partitions going up,” said Gigi Fergus with the Kings Alternative Care Facility.

Along with Public Health Department and California Office of Emergency Services representatives, Fergus allowed members of the media to tour the facility.

“This is still a very fluid situation. So, we are still building up,” said Fergus.

The training facility will be used to care for COVID-19 patients, while the former arena will house patients suspected of having the virus.

“We wanted to be prepared and build capacity as needed,” said California Health and Human Services Undersecretary Michelle Baass.

Golden 1 Center workers who were out of work due to the pandemic are now helpting out with the current operation, according to Cal OES Deputy Director Ryan Buras.

“Over a hundred of their staff that were sent home or unemployed for lack of work, they are actually back here doing security, the food and beverage programs,” said Buras.

While the hospital ship USNS Mercy and the Santa Clara Convention Center are also being used as field hospitals in California, staff at the arena say they’re prepared when the time comes to jump into action.

“Regardless if they come or not, we will be ready,” said Fergus.

Officials at the hospital are now asking the public who live in this area who normally come to run or walk on the grounds to keep their distance while the field hospital is in operation.